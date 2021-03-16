Meet our second Remarkable Woman!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan community is filled with wonderful philanthropists, but once in a while, we meet someone that’s SO committed to the community that they don’t realize the number of lives they’ve touched along the way.

Meet our next nominee for WOTV’s Remarkable Woman – Bonnie Gettys, CEO of the Barry Community Foundation.

Back in December we asked all of you to nominate a deserving woman for her self achievement, family impact and community contributions. WOTV received dozens of nominations and narrowed down the search to 4 finalists. We’ll be sharing their inspiring stories every Tuesday on eightWest!

You can stay up to date with all of the finalists here.

