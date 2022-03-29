GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to introduce you to another amazing woman from west michigan…this our last finalist for our Remarkable Women contest that we’ve been highlighting throughout the month of March. Robin was nominated by her daughter for the all the wonderful work she does in her community of Greenville, where she is always looking to help those who need a voice and it shows through the organizations she volunteers for and the people she helps. Her story and her impact truly is remarkable – meet Robin!

>>>Take a look!