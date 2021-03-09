Meet our first Remarkable Women nominee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is a very special day because we are revealing our first finalist of WOTVs Remarkable Women of West Michigan Contest!

Back in December we asked all of you to nominate a deserving woman for her self achievement, family impact and community contributions. WOTV received dozens of nominations and narrowed down the search to 4 finalists. We’ll be sharing their inspiring stories every Tuesday on eightWest!

Meet Rebecca Cruttenden!

You can stay up to date with all of the finalists here.