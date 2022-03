GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is a special day! Not only is it International Women’s Day, a holiday honoring the achievements of women globally, but we’re also celebrating the return of WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4’s Remarkable Women of West Michigan contest!

Every Tuesday this month, we’ll be introducing you to one of four local women making an impact through her community contributions, self achievements and impact on family.

Meet Jewellynne Richardson!