GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is an exciting day – it’s International Women’s Day, and we’re all in for a treat as we celebrate the return of our Remarkable Women of West Michigan contest. Each week in March, we’ll introduce you to one of four finalists who inspire, lead and forge the way for others in our community!

It’s a fantastic initiative that many of us look forward to, so let’s not wait any longer! Meet our first remarkable woman, Elise Kutt from Grand Rapids! Elise is a photographer and owner of Mod Bettie Portraits.

Sponsored by Service Professor Cares.