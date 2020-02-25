Closings & Delays
Medical Weight Loss Clinic offers customized weight loss programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Medical Weight Loss Clinic has over 30 years of experience helping individuals lose weight and learn how to keep it off permanently.

They offer patient-centered weight loss catered to each individual’s body type and relationship with food. Their programs are non-surgical and utilize the right combination of clinical and lifestyle support to fit each patient’s personal needs.

Teressa, from Medical Weight Loss Clinic, stopped by our studio with Amy, who went through the program, to tell us more.

