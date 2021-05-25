Medical Weight Loss Clinic is hiring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Medical Weight Loss Clinic can help you achieve your weight loss goals and maintain a healthy weight! They’re also hiring – they currently have openings and they provide potential for growth and endless learning opportunities!

Kelly joins us to tell us more.

>>>Take a look!

Medical Weight Loss Clinic

Job Openings:

Benefits package, 401K options, bonuses & paid training

Advancement opportunities

Submit resumes to Jobs@MWLC.com

MWLC.com

Sponsored by Medical Weight Loss Clinic.