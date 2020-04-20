Meals on Wheels continuing to serve meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The elderly have a higher risk of developing serious symptoms from the Coronavirus, even including loss of life. This makes even a trip to the grocery store a risky venture.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has been supplying West Michigan seniors with nutritious food since 1984 and we are staying strong despite the coronavirus. We are determined to keep supplying quality nutrition to support the health and independence of our senior citizens.

They are still serving up to 14 meals a week to our seniors and for 1800 of them we have even provided emergency boxes with an additional 14 meals to keep in their pantry. Emergency boxes with peanut butter, canned soup and shelf stable milk will go a long way towards calming an isolated and panicked senior. More than ever before, seniors are calling for food. With almost 20% of seniors living alone, there is no other way for them to access the food they need to survive.

If you’d like to find out how you can volunteer or support their efforts monetarily, visit MealsOnWheelsWesternMichigan.org.