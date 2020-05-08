May is National Foster Care Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For over 50 years, Catholic Charities West Michigan has been working with foster families whose love and support have helped children and teens while they wait to safely reunite with their biological parents or find other permanent loving homes.

In these days of uncertainty related to COVID-19, there is a greater need for foster parents in West Michigan and Catholic Charities is providing the virtual training to help give potential foster parents the knowledge necessary to help these children in need.

For more information:

ccwestmi.org/foster

616-401-2980