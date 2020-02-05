Closings & Delays
Max Lockwood performing at Tom Petty Tribute Show

eightWest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Max Lockwood is a songwriter, vocalist and poet – his song-focused music comes from a poet’s heart, infused with rock and roll and folk with lush arrangements and an energetic live show.

He stopped by the studio today to perform – take a listen!

He’ll be performing at the Pyramid Scheme on February 7th as part of The Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty. The show is 21+ and benefits New City Kids in partnership with Bruce Heys Builders.

