Matilda: The Musical coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – From the world of Roald Dahl comes the tale of an extraordinary girl who uses her intellect and fantastical abilities to change the course of her own destiny – the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents Matilda: The Musical.

Precocious Matilda lives in a world of imagination with no boundaries. She needs to. Her mom is a self-absorbed dancer. Her father is a deceptive swindler. The headmistress at her school, Miss Agatha Trunchbull, is a tyrannical disciplinarian. Her only reprieve is getting lost in the worlds found in her imagination or her books and time with her teacher, Miss Honey who takes interest in her intellect and wit. With the help of her new ally and a touch of magic, Matilda manages to navigate everything from family drama to unifying her classmates against Miss Trunchbull’s evil ways. A scrappy story of heart that celebrates how different life can be when you take a stand for your future.

Recommended for ages 8 and up due to some mature material and mild language.

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

30 Division Ave. N

February 28th – March 22nd

BOX OFFICE: M-F 10am – 5pm

(616) 222-6650 or tickets@grct.org

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

