Mastering the Art of Pho and discussing the book “Sigh Gone” as a part of the GR Reads program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re talking about one of the most popular books that’s a part of the GR Reads Summer Adult Reading Program. The book, Sigh Gone, is a biography of sorts about the life of the author Phuc Tran and about life as refugees from Vietnam in a small town in Pennsylvania. At his high school, Tran was the only Asian student.

In telling his assimilation story, he holds a mirror to what’s happening today, bearing witness to the lives of the people this country has, until recently, welcomed with open arms.

There’s also a virtual event happening this week – it’s sold out but will be online to view after it takes place!

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Public Library.