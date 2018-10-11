Masquerade and cocktails – for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - D.A. Blodgett has been a pillar of our community for more than 130 years, helping children and making a lasting impact on families here in our community. The organization is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Jim and Shanna are here to explain.
The D.A. Blodgett - St. John's Black & White Masquerade Ball
- Hosted by St. John's Home Guild
- Saturday November 17, 2018
- JW Marriott - Downtown Grand Rapids
- 6:30 p.m. Cocktails | 7:30 p.m. Dinner & Program
- Formal attire and masks encouraged.
- RSVP by Nov 1 at dabsj.org
