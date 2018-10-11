eightWest

Masquerade and cocktails – for a good cause

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 02:06 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - D.A. Blodgett has been a pillar of our community for more than 130 years, helping children and making a lasting impact on families here in our community. The organization is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Jim and Shanna are here to explain.

The D.A. Blodgett - St. John's Black & White Masquerade Ball

  • Hosted by St. John's Home Guild
  • Saturday November 17, 2018
  • JW Marriott - Downtown Grand Rapids
  • 6:30 p.m. Cocktails | 7:30 p.m. Dinner & Program
  • Formal attire and masks encouraged.
  • RSVP by Nov 1 at dabsj.org
