GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You don’t have to travel far in West Michigan to find great theatre productions!

The Ionia Young People’s Theater, Ionia HIgh School and Ionia Community Theatre have teamed together to put on a special production of Mary Poppins.

MARY POPPINS

March 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th @ 7PM

March 8th and 15th @ 2PM

Ionia Historic Theatre

205 W. Main St. – Ionia

Purchase tickets here.

For more details on the Ionia Community Theatre, click here.