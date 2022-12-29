GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary K. Hoodhood has been inspiring people around her for decades, she founded Kids’ Food Basket back in 2002 and that was just the beginning of her positive contribution to society. Luckily for us, she has put her journey into print! Her memoir, What I Can Do highlights her journey so far and focuses on her mantra “I will focus on what I can do.”

Mary joins us today with the co-author, Lisa McNeilley.

What I Can Do

Mary K. Hoodhood woke up in the hospital at age 27 to find out she would be paralyzed for life. She knew the dream life she thought she was headed toward was not going to be the same, but she vowed that she would build a life full of laughter, love, and purpose. Using her ability to focus on the positive, she started repeating her mantra, “I will focus on what I can do.” Journey with her as she faces life’s challenges with resilience, hope, and humor. Building on her parents’ lessons about service and leadership, she started a nonprofit organization to feed 125 kids. Today, Kids’ Food Basket feeds 1.6 million Sack Suppers annually to kids who otherwise might not have nourishment once they leave school. Read her inspiring story of love and hope. MaryKHoodhood.com

