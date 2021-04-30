Mary Free Bed’s 38th Annual Fine Arts Exhibition starts today, runs through June 15th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 38th annual Mary Free Bed Fine Arts Exhibition is taking place starting tomorrow through June 15th. This is such a great event every year and today we have Amy from the Mary Free Bed Guild, who is sponsoring the event, here to tell us more about this year’s modified exhibition!

>>>Take a look!

Mary Free Bed 38th Fine Arts Exhibition

Sponsored by Mary Free Bed Guild

May 1- June 15

Hospital’s main lobby for patients and visitors

No public viewing this year

MaryFreeBed.com

