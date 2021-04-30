Mary Free Bed’s 38th Annual Fine Arts Exhibition starts today, runs through June 15th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 38th annual Mary Free Bed Fine Arts Exhibition is taking place starting tomorrow through June 15th. This is such a great event every year and today we have Amy from the Mary Free Bed Guild, who is sponsoring the event, here to tell us more about this year’s modified exhibition!

Mary Free Bed 38th Fine Arts Exhibition
Sponsored by Mary Free Bed Guild

May 1- June 15
Hospital’s main lobby for patients and visitors
No public viewing this year
MaryFreeBed.com

