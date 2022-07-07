GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program is sponsoring the 2022 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship that start today! Two of this year’s coaches, Val and Beth, join us today. This is event is free for the public to attend. Come out and cheer local and players from all over the world right here in our community!

Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship

Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Sunday, July 10, 2022

MVP Athletic Club – 115 Crahen Avenue NE

