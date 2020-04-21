Mary Free Bed still offering virtual services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even during the Coronavirus pandemic, people in need of the physical, occupational and speech therapy can still get the expertise and personal care and treatment they need from Mary Free Bed thanks to virtual services.
Services offered via Virtual Services
- Physician visits
- Therapy services
- Psychology
- Health navigation
- Nutritional services
- Orthotics and prosthetics
Mary Free Bed Outpatient Services
- Pediatrics
- Back and Spine
- Pain Rehabilitation
- Orthopedics
- Sports Rehabilitation
- Orthotics and Prosthetics
For more information:
- Visit MaryFreeBed.com
- Call 616.840.8005
- Email admissionscoordinators@maryfreebed.com