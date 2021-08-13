Mary Free Bed producing 50th Annual Ms. Wheelchair America virtually this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this weekend – Ms. Wheelchair America has resumed this week after last year’s cancellation due to COVID.

The competition celebrates the advocacy efforts, abilities and accomplishments of 30 women from across the country who use wheelchairs for mobility. The 50th annual event, which began Monday, and culminates tomorrow, is presented by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. Mary Free Bed also is also producing the virtual event.

Hear from some of the 30 competitors about their experience so far – take a look!

