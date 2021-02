GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, medical experts are still working to understand the long-term effects of the virus. Even people who had a mild case are still experiencing lingering symptoms for weeks or even months after contracting the virus.

Michele DeSelms is here now with a new video series that Mary Free Bed is providing to help people recover from COVID at home!

>>>Take a look

