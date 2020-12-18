Mary Free Bed brings a little holiday joy to their patients during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, staff at Mary Free Bed brought a little holiday joy to patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at “Mary & Brite,” a holiday light event for patients and their families at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.
We also discuss the types of outpatient therapy (including therapy for COVID-19) they offer along with what they’re doing to keep patients safe .
>>>Take a look!
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
235 Wealthy St. SE
616-840-8000
MaryFreeBed.com
Sponsored by Mary Free Bed.