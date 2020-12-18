Mary Free Bed brings a little holiday joy to their patients during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, staff at Mary Free Bed brought a little holiday joy to patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at “Mary & Brite,” a holiday light event for patients and their families at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

We also discuss the types of outpatient therapy (including therapy for COVID-19) they offer along with what they’re doing to keep patients safe .

>>>Take a look!

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

235 Wealthy St. SE

616-840-8000

MaryFreeBed.com

Sponsored by Mary Free Bed.