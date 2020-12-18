Mary Free Bed brings a little holiday joy to their patients during the pandemic

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, staff at Mary Free Bed brought a little holiday joy to patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at “Mary & Brite,” a holiday light event for patients and their families at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

We also discuss the types of outpatient therapy (including therapy for COVID-19) they offer along with what they’re doing to keep patients safe .

>>>Take a look!

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

235 Wealthy St. SE
616-840-8000
MaryFreeBed.com

Sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon