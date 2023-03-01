GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If a ski getaway is on your list of things to do this winter, we’ve got the perfect place for you and if it’s not on your list, it may be after you see this next story! Treetops Resort is a place that has it all in Northern Michigan: downhill and cross country skiing, snowboarding, extreme tubing, snowshoeing, the list goes on!

This weekend at Treetops Saturday, March 4th is a big day. They’re hosting the Treetops 45-Tri, it’s a winter fun triathlon with Snow Biking, Cross Country Skiing, and a 5K run.

And for foodie and family fun – there’s the now famous Spud-Tacular Snowshoe Lunch, delicious for the whole family! And there’s more March fun to be had with a throwback to Sylvan Dayz on Saturday March 11th, with just $3 lift tickets, music, and events. And don’t miss out on the Skiable Feast too that day.

This year, Treetops has introduced something called “Cool School,” offering an all-inclusive package that’s especially great for families, or groups of people and includes almost everything you need. Equipment, lessons, lodging, food, and more, are included.

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Rd – Gaylord

(989) 732-6711

TreeTops.com

Sponsored by Treetops Resort.