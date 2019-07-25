Maranda receives proclamation from the City of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss had a big surprise today for Maranda! During the big 25th anniversary celebration of Park Parties at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids, Mayor Bliss gave Maranda a proclamation from the City of Grand Rapids to honor her for years of hard work and dedication to the children of West Michigan. The proclamation recognizes what started 25 years ago as an idea to bring free fun into neighborhoods, providing activities and entertainment for families and has grown into a much-anticipated event every summer for families across the area.