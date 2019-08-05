Managing bone health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some cancer treatments have a negative impact on bone mineral density and can ultimately increase risk of fracture or broken bones. So, approximately 1.5 years ago, Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan decided to take bone health seriously by getting three of their nurse practitioners certified in reading DXA scans and treating bone density. In March of 2019, they expanded their services by getting a DXA machine. Rachael explains how that’s resulting in better outcomes for patients.

Referrals to the Cancer and Hematology bone health clinic are most commonly made by the patient’s medical or surgical oncologist. They collaborate with numerous hospitals and health care providers in West Michigan to ensure the best plan of care.