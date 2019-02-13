Mamma Mia! on stage at GR Civic Theatre Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Whether you're a longtime fan, or a newcomer to the show, you're probably familiar with the musical Mamma Mia! and it's famous playlist, featurnings songs from the Swedish pop group, ABBA. The show is on stage this month at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Mamma Mia! at GR Civic Theatre

February 22-March 17

Tickets: $17-39

Buy tickets at www.grct.org or call (616) 222-6650

