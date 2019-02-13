Mamma Mia! on stage at GR Civic Theatre
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Whether you're a longtime fan, or a newcomer to the show, you're probably familiar with the musical Mamma Mia! and it's famous playlist, featurnings songs from the Swedish pop group, ABBA. The show is on stage this month at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.
Mamma Mia! at GR Civic Theatre
February 22-March 17
Tickets: $17-39
Buy tickets at www.grct.org or call (616) 222-6650
Featured on eightWest
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.