GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you own a home, it can seem like the remodeling process is never ending! After all, we have a lot of rooms in our home and we’re constantly bombarded with ideas on how to make our space more comfortable and stylish. To get the most out of your remodeling project, you may want to get the help of a skilled designer to help you decide on important things like color, cabinetry, tile, flooring and more and a trusted source for materials and contractors. One place that’s been in the remodeling game for a long time is Standale Home Studio! If you’re planning a remodel project for 2023, you should listen up!

>>>Take a look!

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW – Grand Rapids

616-453-8201

Open Monday-Saturday

StandaleHomeStudio.com

Sponsored by Standale Home Studio.