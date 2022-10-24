GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the people we love get older, there will come a time when we need to make decisions about living situations, so how do you decide? Many older adults may want something more specific, like an active lifestyle or individualized activities that they know they’ll enjoy.

Anja and Katie from Byron Center Manor are in studio today to talk about their active community and why it might be a great fit for your or your loved one!

Byron Center Manor

Halloween Trick or Treating

Monday, October 31st 4pm-5pm

2115 84th St. SW – Byron Center

616-878-3300

BCManor.com

Sponsored by Byron Center Manor.