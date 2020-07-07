Making meals at work in a safer way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many businesses are starting to welcome back employees after a long stay-at-home order, but employers also want to do everything they can to keep those returning employees safe.

We talk to Kristi, from the Grand Haven-based company Hot Logic, and Jaclyn from Bissell about their collaboration on a personal oven for workplace breakrooms.

HotLogic “Warm Welcome Back”

Personal Portable Oven Totes – starting at $39.95

Breakroom 8 Appliance – now $799, risk-free 30 day trial ($1799 value)

HotLogic.com

Sponsored by Hot Logic and Bissell.