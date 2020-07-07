Making meals at work in a safer way

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many businesses are starting to welcome back employees after a long stay-at-home order, but employers also want to do everything they can to keep those returning employees safe.

We talk to Kristi, from the Grand Haven-based company Hot Logic, and Jaclyn from Bissell about their collaboration on a personal oven for workplace breakrooms.

HotLogic “Warm Welcome Back”
Personal Portable Oven Totes – starting at $39.95
Breakroom 8 Appliance – now $799, risk-free 30 day trial ($1799 value)
HotLogic.com

Sponsored by Hot Logic and Bissell.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 