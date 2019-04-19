Making an environmental difference in our community Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - With Earth Day and Arbor Day just around the corner, you might be wondering what you can do to make an environmental difference here in our community. Today we're learning about how you can get involved in Grand Rapids with Stephanie Adams, Executive Director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The Mayor's Greening Initiative is a partnership with the Mayor's office, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the City's Forestry Department as a way to engage the entire community in reaching our city's 40% tree canopy goal.

Together, since 2016, they have; planted over 1,400 trees in the city of Grand Rapids, brought together 1,800 volunteers and given away 1,200 saplings to elementary school children to ignite their passion for nature.

They will be planting 300 trees on April 27 and we need 400 volunteers to help. Volunteers can be any age with no experience.

Mayor's Greening Initiative

Tree Giveaway

Friday, April 26

6PM - 7PM

Roosevelt Park, Grand Rapids

Tree Planting and Community Celebration