eightWest

Making an environmental difference in our community

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 01:35 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 01:35 PM EDT

Making an environmental difference in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - With Earth Day and Arbor Day just around the corner, you might be wondering what you can do to make an environmental difference here in our community. Today we're learning about how you can get involved in Grand Rapids with Stephanie Adams, Executive Director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The Mayor's Greening Initiative is a partnership with the Mayor's office, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the City's Forestry Department as a way to engage the entire community in reaching our city's 40% tree canopy goal.

Together, since 2016, they have; planted over 1,400 trees in the city of Grand Rapids, brought together 1,800 volunteers and given away 1,200 saplings to elementary school children to ignite their passion for nature.

They will be planting 300 trees on April 27 and we need 400 volunteers to help. Volunteers can be any age with no experience.

LINK TO GET REGISTERED TO VOLUNTEER

Mayor's Greening Initiative

  • Tree Giveaway
  • Friday, April 26
  • 6PM - 7PM
  • Roosevelt Park, Grand Rapids

Tree Planting and Community Celebration

  • Saturday, April 27
  • 8AM - 11:30AM
  • Roosevelt Park, Grand Rapids
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
8 things to know about Emily Schuitema 8 things to know about Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries