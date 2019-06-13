Making a veteran’s dream trip possible

In just a few weeks, we’ll celebrate the Fourth of July but all year long, special groups work to thank our veterans in a special way. You may have heard us talk about it on the show. Rachael went on an Honor Flight year and coming up soon, there’s a special fundraiser to allow more veterans to visit Washington D.C. to see the memorials that were built to honor them.

Today we have Jennifer and Jeff here from the Southern Michigan Honor Flight with us.



Since October 26, 2013, Talons Out Honor Flight of Southern Michigan has successfully flown over 1000 veterans to Washington D.C. on “One Last Mission”. Veterans have a day they will never forget and many say it was the best day they’ve ever had besides their wedding day and the day their children were born

Fundraiser

Saturday, June 15

2pm

Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, Fly over, Bike night/cruise in & silent auction



All funds raised go to support Talons Out Flight of Southern Michigan

Veterans and active duty eat free





3905 West Dickman Road – Springfield

269-965-4511