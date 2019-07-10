Making a difference with just one dollar

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever thought about what a difference 1 dollar can make? You might be surprised to learn that just $1 can create 3 meals for the hungry here in West Michigan. Today we’re excited to talk about a way you can help give back with Emily Turner from Onstaff USA and Greta Faworski from Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

8th Annual Dollar Drive Thru

  • July 11, 6AM – 6PM

Traveler’s Café and Pub on Portage Rd next to OnStaff USA

All Old National Bank locations in Kalamazoo and Portage

Panera Bread on Westnedge and West Main

To learn more about OnStaff USA, visit one of their 8 locations in:

  • Kalamazoo
  • Jackson
  • Otsego,
  • St. Joseph
  • Niles
  • Battle Creek
  • Holland
  • Wyoming

Or check them out online at www.onstaffusa.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon