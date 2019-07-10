Making a difference with just one dollar

Have you ever thought about what a difference 1 dollar can make? You might be surprised to learn that just $1 can create 3 meals for the hungry here in West Michigan. Today we’re excited to talk about a way you can help give back with Emily Turner from Onstaff USA and Greta Faworski from Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

8th Annual Dollar Drive Thru

July 11, 6AM – 6PM

Traveler’s Café and Pub on Portage Rd next to OnStaff USA

All Old National Bank locations in Kalamazoo and Portage

Panera Bread on Westnedge and West Main

