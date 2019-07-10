Making a difference with just one dollar

Have you ever thought about what a difference 1 dollar can make? You might be surprised to learn that just $1 can create 3 meals for the hungry here in West Michigan. Today we’re excited to talk about a way you can help give back with Emily Turner from Onstaff USA and Greta Faworski from Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.
8th Annual Dollar Drive Thru
- July 11, 6AM – 6PM
Traveler’s Café and Pub on Portage Rd next to OnStaff USA
All Old National Bank locations in Kalamazoo and Portage
Panera Bread on Westnedge and West Main
To learn more about OnStaff USA, visit one of their 8 locations in:
- Kalamazoo
- Jackson
- Otsego,
- St. Joseph
- Niles
- Battle Creek
- Holland
- Wyoming
Or check them out online at www.onstaffusa.com