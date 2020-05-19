Make this Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are always looking for something fun and unique to try in the kitchen during the stay at home order so we are checking in with one of our favorite chefs, Gina Ferwerda!



Serves 8

Peanut Sauce

½ cup peanut butter powder

⅓ cup low-sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup water

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut in half lengthwise

Noodles

12 ounces soba noodles

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 pound fresh Michigan asparagus, cut into bite-size pieces

½ cup leeks, washed and thinly sliced

1 cup bell peppers, thinly sliced

Skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes prior to grilling)

MAKE PEANUT SAUCE:

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine peanut butter powder, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, garlic paste, ginger paste, oils and water. Whisk together and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until thickened. Let cool and set aside.

MARINATE CHICKEN:

Add chicken and ¼ cup of peanut sauce to a large, resealable bag. Seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours.

PREPARE NOODLES:

Add noodles, cabbage, asparagus, leeks and peppers to a large pot of boiling water. Bring back to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 3 minutes. Reserve ½ cup of water, then drain and set aside.

ASSEMBLE:

Remove chicken from bag and discard marinade. Thread chicken onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes each side, or until done.

Add the remaining peanut sauce to the noodle mixture. Lightly toss together over medium heat until warm. Add some reserved water to thin the sauce, if needed.

To serve, equally divide noodle mixture among 8 plates and top each with 2 chicken skewers.

