GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday which means it’s time to have a little fun and yes, that always includes food! Chef Stu joins us today to talk about one of his favorite dishes and the national dish of thailand – Pad Thai! Made of rice noodles, it can be served with either chicken or shrimp and be made spicy and it’s always made with fish sauce, egg, carrot and bean sprouts. Palm sugar, lime, tamarind and peanuts give this dish its distinct flavour profile.

>>>Take a look!

Check out Chef Stu on Instagram for more inspiration!