GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been waiting all month for it and it’s finally here! Halloween is only a few days away and many of us are celebrating this weekend. If you plan on enjoying some adult holiday fun, Nate Blury with Drink GR has some spooky drink ideas for you to try!

Whisk(ey) Me Away 1.5 oz Straight Rye (I used Varchas Rye)

1 oz Campari

3/4 oz Pomegranate Juice

1/4 oz Orange Juice

2/3 oz Honey Syrup (1:1 water/honey)

1 dash Bitters Directions: In a shaker, fill with ice and add all your ingredients. Give this a vigorous shake and strain over one large ice cube. No Garnish necessary. Recipe Notes: To make the honey syrup, simply combine 1 part boiled water with 1 part honey. Stir until it’s completely dissolved and at room temperature before use.

Freaky Tiki 1 oz Coconut Rum

1 oz Sake Nigori

1 oz Gold Rum

.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

6 Dashes Cuban Bitters

1 oz Lychee Juice (from canned Lychees)

4 Blackberries

2 Canned Lychees, 2 Blueberries & 2 Pineapple Fronds, for garnish Directions: Combine gold rum and blackberries in a mixing glass. Muddle, fine strain, and set aside. Combine coconut rum, sake, lychee and lime juice in a shaker with a big scoop of crushed or nugget ice. Shake quickly to chill then pour all contents straight into a rocks glass or your favorite tiki mug. Layer blackberry rum mixture on top, then use bitters to create a float on top. Garnish with lychee blueberry ‘eyes’ and some pineapple fronds.

For the kids and those not wanting to consume alcohol, we can use the “lychee eyeballs” some mineral water, pineapple juice, and blueberry syrup to to create a similar effect. Garnish with the same lychee eyeballs and no on will feel left out!

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.