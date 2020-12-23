Make these fun holiday cocktails at home!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Of course we won’t be spending any time in bars or restaurants this holiday season but that doesn’t mean you can’t be your own bartender at home!

Nate Blury is back to show us some fun holiday cocktails you can make in your kitchen.

Egg Nog Martini

1.5 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Amaretto

2 oz Egg Nog

Dash of nutmeg

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Add Vanilla Vodka, Amaretto and Eggnog into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake very well (for at least 20 seconds) and strain into a chilled martini glass. Dust with nutmeg and garnish with a cinnamon stick!

White Christmas Martini

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

2 oz White Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz Creme de Cacao

1 oz Half & Half

Honey & coarse sanding sugar (for rim garnish)

Pour the honey into a shallow dish and put the sanding sugar in another shallow dish. Coat the rim of the glass in the honey, then dip the rim in the sugar to coat evenly. Set glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the vodka, white chocolate liqueur, creme de cacao and half-and-half. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared martini glass.

