Make sure your financial future is current

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We all know that behavioral health services for young people are in great demand, particularly in rural areas where teens may wait months to talk to a specialist. Spectrum Health's virtual health team is tackling the problem with a new program in Greenville High School. Here to talk about it are two people from Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, Hospital President, Andrea Leslie, and Virtual Health Specialist, Katie Thorsen.

Teens today face a wide array of challenges some of them are timeless challenges to teenagers, but many are new and different than the challenges we faced as teens. Today's issues can include relationships, grades, peer pressure, substance abuse, bullying, friendships, parents, social media pressures and more.