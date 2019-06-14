Make it a superb strawberry summer

When you think about the summer fruits of Michigan, out many cherry and blueberry fields might come to mind, but there’s another red berry grown right in West Michigan that’s a great sweet or even savory treat. Today we’re talking to Chef Jen about all things strawberries.

Strawberry Salsa

Serves 6

All you need:

1 pint strawberries, hulled and diced small

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced

½ small red onion, finely diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon honey

Salt, to taste

Blue corn chips, for serving

All you do:

Combine salsa ingredients in a small bowl. Transfer to a serving dish and serve immediately with chips on the side for dipping.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Serves 4

All you need:

1 pint strawberries, hulled and halved

1 pint yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

8 oz. small fresh mozzarella balls

5 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade (plus more for garnish)

¼ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

All you do:

Combine strawberries, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

Transfer the salad to a serving bowl and garnish with more fresh basil and cracked pepper.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Serves 3-4

All you need:

Sauce

2 cups strawberries, hulled and chopped

1/4 cup chili garlic sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon tamari (or soy sauce)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

2 (1 pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed

All you do:

Combine sauce ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until strawberries break down slightly, then transfer to a blender and process until smooth. Set aside.

Combine chili powder, garlic powder, salt and brown sugar in a small bowl. Rub over the pork tenderloins.

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place tenderloins on the grill and cook for 6 minutes (keep the lid shut); flip and grill for 6 minutes longer. Turn the heat off and leave the lid closed for 5 minutes.

Remove pork from heat and rest for 10 minutes, then slice. Top with BBQ sauce and serve.

Strawberry Shortcake Scones

Serves 6

All you need:

2 cups all-purpose flour (gluten-free or regular)

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced

2 egg yolks

¾ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

Topping

1 pint strawberries, hulled and halved

1 tablespoon sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

1 cup heavy cream

All you do:

Preheat oven to 400. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt in a food processor and pulse to combine. Add cold butter and pulse until crumbly. Add egg yolks and cream and pulse again until a dough ball forms. Place dough on a floured surface and form into a circle. Use a knife to cut the circle into 6 wedges. Place wedges on the prepared baking sheet and brush with cream. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 15 minutes. Once out of the oven, allow to cool.

While the scones cool, combine berries, sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl.

In a larger bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form.

Split each scone with a serrated knife. Spoon berries onto the bottom half and top with whipped cream. Place the remaining scone half on top. Enjoy!