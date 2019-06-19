Make Grand Traverse Resort your summer destination

One of our favorite summer destinations is Traverse City, a place where you’re guaranteed to see beautiful landscapes and find a variety of experiences! Traverse City is also known for wine making, beer making and farm to table food. In fact, some might say it’s a foodie paradise! When you stay at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, you can experience award winning restaurants and food right there at the property. It’s home to one of the best restaurants in the region, on the 16th floor of the Grand Traverse tower, with stunning views of the area. The resort just opened a brand new tap room and we had to check it out!

It’s nice to have a variety of food choices right where you’re staying and Aerie Restaurant and Lounge has won a couple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence. Those are pretty prestigious, and only go to restaurants with at least 90 well-chosen wine selections, from quality producers, that match the menu in style and price.

You can make reservations for Aerie online and also see the various menus on their website. They also serve up Happy Hour Monday to Saturday and a killer Sunday brunch! Grand Traverse also offers a variety of getaway packages, which you can view online. You can also check out the golf offerings, the spa and suggestions for things to do when you’re in the Traverse City area!