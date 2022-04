GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get creative with your cocktails or mocktails at home, You need to check out InBooze.

Ashleigh from InBooze joins us to tell us about their unique cocktail infusion kits andd what they’re offering at Ashley HomeStore’s Ladies Night this weekend!

InBooze

3090 Pine Ave SW – Grandville

616-259-8690

InBooze.com

You can still RSVP HERE for Ladies Night!