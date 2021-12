GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There recently was a challenge set forth by the American Heart Association to decrease non-traumatic leg amputations by 20% by 2030.

Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers have some insight on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce your risk of having peripheral artery disease, or PAD.

Dr. Jihad A. Mustapha joins us today!

ACV Centers

1525 East Beltline Ave. NE, Suite 101

616.447.8220

ACVcenters.com