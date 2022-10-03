GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hunting season is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to up your already impressive skills, or maybe trying something new, Magnum Sports is your one stop shop. The full-service sporting goods store includes a 12-lane indoor pistol and rifle range, 40 yard indoor archery range, fishing gear and so much more. We went to Greenville to check it all out!

>>>Take a look!

Ryan has trained with the FBI, DEA, CIA, ATF, and the Federal Air Marshals to list a few. His credentials include Federal Law Enforcement Training Center Instructors Course, FNH Armorer’s Course, Combat Marksmanship Trainers Course, Combat Coaches Course, NRA Tactical Shooting Instructors Course, Foreign Weapons Instructors Course and several others. Magnum Sports is proud to announce that they now have an online shop, where individuals can purchase a number of items from the convenience of their home! This is not intended for the first-time buyer that may have questions, they still recommend that first time buyers stop in and talk with the staff about purchases to ensure that you are comfortable and confident in your decision.

Magnum Sports

6227 S. Greenville Rd. – Greenville

616-712-6162

MagnumSportsMI.com

Sponsored by Magnum Sports.