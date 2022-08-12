GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.



This community event is designed to help people of all ages learn about our most precious natural resource, Lake Macatawa, and its Watershed and benefits Project Clarity and the Macatawa Watershed Project. Over 20 community partners and sponsors will be coming together to offer water activities and educational experiences to teach people about restoring and preserving our lake and watershed. Visitors will have the opportunity to kayak and bike around the island while exploring and learning about the great outdoor. Other activities include trout fishing (under 17 years old), learning about native and invasive plants, performing water quality experiments, and learning about water filtration and pollutants.



The festival is free but you do need a ticket. You can get them at OutdoorDiscovery.org and you can also stay up to date with the other events and programs they offer throughout the year.