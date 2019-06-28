Macatawa Legends: a resort-style community

If you’re in the market for a new home and always wondered what it would be like to live in a resort style community, we’ve got just the spot for you!

You may have heard of a beautiful property in Holland that’s known as Macatawa Legends, it’s close to Lake Michigan and features everything from estate homes, to townhomes and condos. It’s also where the newly renovated Macatawa Golf Club is located. Rachael got the chance to tour an award winning model home there, where they are holding a fun open house tomorrow, complete with food, prizes and tours, everyone’s invited to come out.

Macatawa Legends