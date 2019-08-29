Luxury student living in Allendale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – College students on the campus of Grand Valley State University are back to school. But we all know, getting settled into college life, goes far beyond the classroom.

College is an entire experience, the education is one component but for many, it’s living on your own for the first time, budgeting money, cooking for yourself. For parents, there’s big peace of mind in knowing that your student is living in a place that supports the entire college experience.

That’s why we’re focusing on Meadows Crossing today, a student housing community that’s very unique. Take a look!

Meadows Crossing Apartments provide luxury student living with so many amenities. It’s directly across from GVSU’s Allendale campus. They have fully furnished 2 or 4 bedroom options. They are also close to two of the shuttle buses to campus.

Community amenities include a study room with computer lab, and recreation room including flat screen smart TV’s, pool table, shuffleboard, ping-pong, arcade gaming and Playstation 4. The professionally-designed, fitness center is available 24/7. There is also a resort-style pool & spa, basketball court, and a beach volleyball court. Each townhome is fully furnished, which makes moving a piece of cake! There’s a washer and dryer in each unit.

The social environment there looks amazing too! Their biggest event of the year is their annual Meadows Crossing Splash Bash, which just took place during GVSU’s Welcome Week, it’s one of the most popular events on campus…a pool party, yard games, free food, and entertainment. Meadows Crossing does this, to give students a chance to kick off the new school year in a positive way, and make new friends.

Meadows Crossing