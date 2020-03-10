LUNAFEST highlights short films made by, for and about women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Girls on the Run at Wealthy Theatre on March 19th for a FREE evening of short films created by, for, and about women.

The topics include stories about gender identity, motherhood, sexuality, trauma survival, confidence at school, coming-of-age and breaking glass ceilings. Films range from animation to drama to comedy and there will be a discussion panel to help unpack the themes of each film.

During intermission, there will be a raffle and silent auction!

If you’re looking for an even more intimate experience, you can purchase tickets for the exclusive, pre-event VIP reception with heavy appetizers and an alcohol beverage (for guests 21+), preferred seating and a pop/popcorn combo plus early access to raffle items.

For full details, click here.

*Films are best suited for viewers ages 14+*