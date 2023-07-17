GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This week, eightWest kicks off another fun adventure in West Michigan, Destination West Ludington Week. We’re going to explore the fun things to see and do in the lakeshore community that draws so many people, not just during the popular summer months, but all year round.

This year the lakeshore community celebrates 150 years. In the mid-1800s, Ludington’s pine forest lured lumber barons such as James Ludington. There were 14 mills operating on the banks of Pere Marquette Lake during the peak of the lumbering era.

Ludington also has a rich maritime heritage. It became a prime location to ship lumber to Chicago and Milwaukee. You can visit the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum to learn more about this history through interactive exhibits. One of the most iconic maritime sites is the S.S. Badger. It’s a national historic landmark and celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. It is the last working coal-fired steamship in the United States, crossing Lake Michigan to Wisconsin daily during sailing season.

One of the most popular places is Ludington State Park. Situated between Hamlin Lake and Lake Michigan, the park features scenic sand dunes, three campgrounds, trails and the iconic Big Sable Point Lighthouse.