GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A woman from Lowell turned some heads recently on “The Voice.” Her name is Lindsey Garcia, but she goes by the stage name LVNDR and she’s a familiar face for us! She won the WOTV Idol contest in 2019 and an American Idol Silver Ticket in 2021.

We talk to her today about her amazing journey!

