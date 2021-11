GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again – it’s time to start thinking about your holiday shopping! If you’re looking for a one stop, shopping extravaganza, you’re going to want to head to Lowell!

The Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 29th Annual Christmas Through Lowell event this weekend. Liz joins us to tell us more!

DiscoverLowell.org

Sponsored by Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.