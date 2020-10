GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These last few months of the pandemic have made one thing clear – taking care of our health needs to be a priority. If losing weight is part of your health improvement plan, the team at the Medical Weight Loss Clinic can help.

Erika is here to explain the approach at Medical Weight Loss Clinic.

Medical Weight Loss Clinic

Multiple locations

1-800-GET-SLIM

MWLC.com

Sponsored by Medical Weight Loss Clinic.