GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lori's Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young people facing mobility challenges, is doing something really special this week that will have a significant impact on a Michigan family. It is giving them a new wheelchair-accessible van!

On Friday, Dec. 15, Lori’s Voice is set to gift a new wheelchair-accessible van to a seven-year-old from South Lyon diagnosed with FOXG1 Syndrome. This heartwarming event, part of Lori’s Voice’s ongoing van gifting initiative, underscores the organization’s commitment to providing crucial support to families facing mobility challenges. Through generous donations, Lori’s Voice continues to make a tangible impact, enhancing the lives of those in need.

For more information about Lori’s Voice and how you can help, visit LorisVoice.org.